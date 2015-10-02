Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 2, 2015

Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Singer Rihanna poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Guards stand at the entrance of the venue for Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Models present creations by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Cressida Bonas (L) and British model Erin O'Connor pose before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
British actress Emilia Clarke poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
U.S. actress Leelee Sobieski poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Art director Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
U.S. actress Elizabeth Olsen poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Model Amalie Gassmann poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Russian fashion writer and editor Miroslava Duma poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Caroline Issa poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Italian socialite sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene pose before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Russian model Elena Perminova poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Model Eugenia Silva poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Singer Rihanna poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Actress Chiara Mastroianni poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Oct 02 2015
Ralph Lauren steps down

American designer Ralph Lauren, who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club chic, announced that he is stepping down as chief...

Sep 30 2015
Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

Sep 24 2015
Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Sep 22 2015

