Pictures | Mon May 11, 2015 | 6:36pm EDT

Dior cruise collection

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Dior's women's cruise 2016 collection during a fashion show at the Palais Bulles (Palace of Bubbles) by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag in Theoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

