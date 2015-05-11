Dior cruise collection
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Dior's women's cruise 2016 collection during a fashion show at the Palais Bulles (Palace of Bubbles) by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag in Theoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, southern France, May...more
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
The end of American Idol
"American Idol" is finally coming to a close with the 15th and final season premiering January 2016.
Mad Max: Fury Road premiere
The reboot of the Mad Max series premieres in Hollywood.
Louis Vuitton cruise collection
Louis Vuitton presents its 2016 cruise collection at Bob Hope's estate in Palm Springs, California.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans celebrate May the 4th as Star Wars Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.