Pictures | Tue May 31, 2016 | 5:00pm EDT

Dior cruise collection

Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Models wear creations during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model has her make-up applied before the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actress Kate Mara attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actress Elizabeth Olson attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Model Bella Hadid wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Model Bella Hadid has her nails and make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Models arrive at a windswept Blenheim Palace ahead of the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Models have their make-up applied. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Doormen stand in the rain as they wait for guests to arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model takes a selfie during hair and make-up. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier pose following the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection fashion show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Model Bella Hadid has her make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A military band play as guests arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

