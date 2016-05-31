Dior cruise collection
Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models wear creations during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model has her make-up applied before the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Kate Mara attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Elizabeth Olson attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Model Bella Hadid wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model wears a creation during the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Model Bella Hadid has her nails and make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models arrive at a windswept Blenheim Palace ahead of the show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models have their make-up applied. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Doormen stand in the rain as they wait for guests to arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A model takes a selfie during hair and make-up. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier pose following the Dior Cruise 2017 Collection fashion show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Model Bella Hadid has her make-up done. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A military band play as guests arrive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
