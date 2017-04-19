Edition:
Dior goes to Tokyo

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Models eat food backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A models presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model waits for the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 during live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Christian Dior Chief Executive Sidney Toledano (R) talks with Japan's Princess Takamado at Dior's new flagship store in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model has her hair done backstage before Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the Ginza Six mall in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

