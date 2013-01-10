Disabled diver breaks record
French athlete Philippe Croizon whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, waits next to a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. Croizon, who swam with adapted prostheses that had fins attached, broke a world record and became the first disabled person to dive to 33 meters, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Yves Herman
