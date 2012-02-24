Disabled persons clash with riot police
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's...more
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support payment to each physically disabled Bolivian. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed their protest march in La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
