Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 24, 2012 | 1:55pm EST

Disabled persons clash with riot police

<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
1 / 16
<p>A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
2 / 16
<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support payment to each physically disabled Bolivian. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's...more

Friday, February 24, 2012

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support payment to each physically disabled Bolivian. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
3 / 16
<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
4 / 16
<p>A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
5 / 16
<p>A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
6 / 16
<p>A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
7 / 16
<p>Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
8 / 16
<p>A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
9 / 16
<p>A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
10 / 16
<p>Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed their protest march in La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed their protest march in La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed their protest march in La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
11 / 16
<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
12 / 16
<p>Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
13 / 16
<p>Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
14 / 16
<p>A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
15 / 16
<p>Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Friday, February 24, 2012

Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Life and death in Juarez

Life and death in Juarez

Next Slideshows

Life and death in Juarez

Life and death in Juarez

Scenes from one of the world's deadliest cities.

Feb 24 2012
Train crash in Buenos Aires

Train crash in Buenos Aires

A packed commuter train crashes into a train station during morning rush hour.

Feb 23 2012
Carnival fever

Carnival fever

Revelers from around the world celebrate Carnival.

Feb 24 2012
Honduras prison fire

Honduras prison fire

Over 350 people are dead in one of the worst prison fires in history.

Feb 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast