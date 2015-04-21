Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 9:35am EDT

Disaster on the seas

Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen as the Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. Prosecutors blamed the Tunisian captain of a fishing boat for causing the deaths of hundreds of migrants locked below decks when his vessel capsized in the Mediterranean, in the weekend shipwreck that has shocked Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen as the Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. Prosecutors blamed the Tunisian captain of a fishing boat for causing the deaths of hundreds of migrants locked...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen as the Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. Prosecutors blamed the Tunisian captain of a fishing boat for causing the deaths of hundreds of migrants locked below decks when his vessel capsized in the Mediterranean, in the weekend shipwreck that has shocked Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 28
(L-R) A combination photo shows Mahmud Bikhit and Mohammed Ali Malek in these handout pictures taken and released by Italian Police in Catania on April 21, 2015. Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Mohammed Ali Malek, 27, arrested under suspicion of multiple homicide, had steered his severely overloaded boat into a collision with a merchant ship that was coming to its rescue. The captain has been arrested on suspicion of multiple homicide and people-smuggling, and he and his 25-year-old Syrian first mate, Mahmud Bikhit, are also suspected of causing a shipwreck. It was not immediately possible to reach lawyers representing them for comment. REUTERS/Italian Police/Handout

(L-R) A combination photo shows Mahmud Bikhit and Mohammed Ali Malek in these handout pictures taken and released by Italian Police in Catania on April 21, 2015. Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Mohammed Ali Malek, 27, arrested under suspicion of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
(L-R) A combination photo shows Mahmud Bikhit and Mohammed Ali Malek in these handout pictures taken and released by Italian Police in Catania on April 21, 2015. Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Mohammed Ali Malek, 27, arrested under suspicion of multiple homicide, had steered his severely overloaded boat into a collision with a merchant ship that was coming to its rescue. The captain has been arrested on suspicion of multiple homicide and people-smuggling, and he and his 25-year-old Syrian first mate, Mahmud Bikhit, are also suspected of causing a shipwreck. It was not immediately possible to reach lawyers representing them for comment. REUTERS/Italian Police/Handout
Close
2 / 28
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. Only 28 survivors have been brought to Italy from the hundreds of mainly African and Bangladeshi migrants on board. Police have quoted the survivors giving death tolls that range from 400 to 950 in what appears to have been the worst disaster ever among migrants fleeing across the Mediterranean to Europe. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. Only 28 survivors have been brought to Italy from the hundreds of mainly African and Bangladeshi migrants...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. Only 28 survivors have been brought to Italy from the hundreds of mainly African and Bangladeshi migrants on board. Police have quoted the survivors giving death tolls that range from 400 to 950 in what appears to have been the worst disaster ever among migrants fleeing across the Mediterranean to Europe. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 28
Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. So few survived because most of the migrants on board, including women and children, had been locked in the hold and lower decks of the three-deck fishing boat, said Catania chief prosecutor Giovanni Salvi. That also made it impossible so far to reach the bodies and verify the toll. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. So few survived because most of the migrants on board, including women and children, had been locked in the hold and lower decks of the three-deck fishing boat, said...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. So few survived because most of the migrants on board, including women and children, had been locked in the hold and lower decks of the three-deck fishing boat, said Catania chief prosecutor Giovanni Salvi. That also made it impossible so far to reach the bodies and verify the toll. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 28
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C) are seen as they arrive in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. The disaster comes after weeks of a dramatic rise in deaths among migrants packed into rickety vessels to cross the Mediterranean. Nearly 1,800 have drowned so far this year, compared to fewer than 100 deaths by the end of April last year, a period when a similar number attempted the crossing. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C) are seen as they arrive in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. The disaster comes after weeks of a dramatic rise in deaths among migrants packed into rickety vessels to cross the Mediterranean....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C) are seen as they arrive in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. The disaster comes after weeks of a dramatic rise in deaths among migrants packed into rickety vessels to cross the Mediterranean. Nearly 1,800 have drowned so far this year, compared to fewer than 100 deaths by the end of April last year, a period when a similar number attempted the crossing. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 28
Mohammed Ali Malek is seen watching bodies of dead migrants being disembarked from the Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. That has put new pressure for action on European leaders who restricted funding for naval operations on the argument that rescuing migrants lures more to cross. The policy, still backed by some EU countries, appears to have made the voyage far deadlier without reducing the numbers attempting it. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Mohammed Ali Malek is seen watching bodies of dead migrants being disembarked from the Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. That has put new pressure for action on European leaders who restricted funding for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Mohammed Ali Malek is seen watching bodies of dead migrants being disembarked from the Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. That has put new pressure for action on European leaders who restricted funding for naval operations on the argument that rescuing migrants lures more to cross. The policy, still backed by some EU countries, appears to have made the voyage far deadlier without reducing the numbers attempting it. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 28
A surviving immigrant looks on as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. The number of migrants attempting the dangerous journey usually peaks in the late spring and summer months, adding to the urgency. REUTERS/Antonio Parinello

A surviving immigrant looks on as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. The number of migrants attempting the dangerous journey usually peaks in the late spring and summer months, adding...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A surviving immigrant looks on as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. The number of migrants attempting the dangerous journey usually peaks in the late spring and summer months, adding to the urgency. REUTERS/Antonio Parinello
Close
7 / 28
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Sunday's shipwreck off Libya appears to be the deadliest ever involving migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Sunday's shipwreck off Libya appears to be the deadliest ever involving migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Sunday's shipwreck off Libya appears to be the deadliest ever involving migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 28
Surviving immigrants disembark as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The EU proposed on Monday doubling the size of its small naval mission in the area, which replaced a far larger Italian operation cancelled last year. It has summoned leaders of its countries to an emergency summit on Thursday. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Surviving immigrants disembark as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The EU proposed on Monday doubling the size of its small naval mission in the area, which replaced a far larger...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants disembark as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The EU proposed on Monday doubling the size of its small naval mission in the area, which replaced a far larger Italian operation cancelled last year. It has summoned leaders of its countries to an emergency summit on Thursday. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 28
A surviving immigrant is examined as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The Italian coast guard said 638 migrants were rescued from rubber dinghies on Monday in six separate operations and merchant ships and coast guard patrol boats were assisting a fishing boat carrying migrants some 80 miles off the south eastern coast of Calabria, in mainland Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A surviving immigrant is examined as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The Italian coast guard said 638 migrants were rescued from rubber dinghies on Monday in six separate...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A surviving immigrant is examined as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The Italian coast guard said 638 migrants were rescued from rubber dinghies on Monday in six separate operations and merchant ships and coast guard patrol boats were assisting a fishing boat carrying migrants some 80 miles off the south eastern coast of Calabria, in mainland Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 28
Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing carry the body of a dead immigrant as surviving migrants watch April 20, 2015. Lawlessness in Libya, where most of the migrant boats originate, has made it difficult to prevent traffickers from packing thousands of people fleeing poverty or war into unsafe fishing boats and rubber dinghies. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing carry the body of a dead immigrant as surviving migrants watch April 20, 2015. Lawlessness in Libya, where most of the migrant boats originate, has made it difficult to prevent traffickers from...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing carry the body of a dead immigrant as surviving migrants watch April 20, 2015. Lawlessness in Libya, where most of the migrant boats originate, has made it difficult to prevent traffickers from packing thousands of people fleeing poverty or war into unsafe fishing boats and rubber dinghies. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 28
Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. The prosecutors' office said it was possible that investigators would try to recover the wreck of the vessel, which sank around 70 nautical miles off the Libyan coast at around midnight between Saturday and Sunday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. The prosecutors' office said it was possible that investigators would try to recover the wreck of the vessel, which sank around 70 nautical miles off...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. The prosecutors' office said it was possible that investigators would try to recover the wreck of the vessel, which sank around 70 nautical miles off the Libyan coast at around midnight between Saturday and Sunday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
12 / 28
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen flanked by other survivors as they arrive on the Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbour, Italy early April 21, 2015. According to the prosecutors, the fishing boat was so heavily overloaded that it could not be manoeuvred properly. The captain crashed it into the King Jacob, a Portuguese merchant vessel that had approached to give aid. As around 100 migrants on deck rushed to one side, the boat capsized and sank. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen flanked by other survivors as they arrive on the Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbour, Italy early April 21, 2015. According to the prosecutors, the fishing boat was so heavily overloaded that it could not be...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen flanked by other survivors as they arrive on the Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbour, Italy early April 21, 2015. According to the prosecutors, the fishing boat was so heavily overloaded that it could not be manoeuvred properly. The captain crashed it into the King Jacob, a Portuguese merchant vessel that had approached to give aid. As around 100 migrants on deck rushed to one side, the boat capsized and sank. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 28
People hold a sign reading "rescue" during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People hold a sign reading "rescue" during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
People hold a sign reading "rescue" during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 28
Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
15 / 28
Flowers are seen during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Flowers are seen during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Flowers are seen during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 28
Italian coastguard personnel stand near the bodies of dead immigrants on board the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Europe's politicians face criticism from aid and human rights groups that they have been abandoning those in need of help to pander to anti-immigrant sentiment among the electorates in their home countries. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italian coastguard personnel stand near the bodies of dead immigrants on board the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Europe's politicians face criticism from aid and human rights groups that they have been abandoning those in need of help to pander to...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Italian coastguard personnel stand near the bodies of dead immigrants on board the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Europe's politicians face criticism from aid and human rights groups that they have been abandoning those in need of help to pander to anti-immigrant sentiment among the electorates in their home countries. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 28
Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant off the ship as surviving migrants watch in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. European officials are struggling to come up with a policy that would respond more humanely to an exodus of migrants traveling by sea from Africa and Asia to Europe, without worsening the crisis by encouraging more to leave. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant off the ship as surviving migrants watch in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. European officials are struggling to come up with a policy that would respond more...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant off the ship as surviving migrants watch in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. European officials are struggling to come up with a policy that would respond more humanely to an exodus of migrants traveling by sea from Africa and Asia to Europe, without worsening the crisis by encouraging more to leave. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
18 / 28
Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 28
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
20 / 28
An Italian coastguard officer salutes as Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Italian coastguard officer salutes as Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
An Italian coastguard officer salutes as Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
21 / 28
Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing lift the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing lift the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing lift the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
22 / 28
Italian coastguard personnel in protective clothing stand on the deck of Bruno Gregoretti as it arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italian coastguard personnel in protective clothing stand on the deck of Bruno Gregoretti as it arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Italian coastguard personnel in protective clothing stand on the deck of Bruno Gregoretti as it arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
23 / 28
Surviving immigrants sit on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Surviving immigrants sit on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants sit on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
24 / 28
The Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
The Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
25 / 28
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parinello

Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parinello

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parinello
Close
26 / 28
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
27 / 28
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon

Next Slideshows

Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of runners brave cold rain for the 119th running of the Boston Marathon.

Apr 20 2015
On the road with Hillary

On the road with Hillary

Hillary Clinton hits the road in a low-key campaign rollout.

Apr 20 2015
Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Scarce food, water and fuel have raised fears of a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

Apr 20 2015
California's dwindling pastures

California's dwindling pastures

Ranchers and farmers want free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass amidst the drought.

Apr 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast