Tue Apr 17, 2012

Discovery to the Smithsonian

<p>Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a fly-by as it arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>People gather at the base of the Washington Monument to watch as the shuttle Discovery, on the back of a NASA 747 transport jet, flies over the National Mall in Washington, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, sits on the Dulles International Airport tarmac under blue skies after arrival in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The space shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft as it is towed from the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by past the southwest corner of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012 REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), makes its way past Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery is being towed for the last time out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Mate Demate Facility at Kennedy Space Center, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael R Brown </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, taxis after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>Workers watch as the shuttle Discovery is towed from the Mate Demate facility while attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft, takes off headed for its final home at The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum from Cape Canaveral, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument and the West Wing of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery flies on top of a NASA 747 transport jet near the Washington Monument before landing at Dulles International Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, April 17, 2012

