Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp
Pro-democracy supporters bid farewell to each other next to a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters sit on a barricade outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Student leader Joshua Wong speaks during a news conference outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Pro-democracy supporters take a 'selfie' by a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester walks past tents outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Tents set up by pro-democracy protesters line the roads at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
A protester reads the newspapers in his tent at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
A pro-democracy supporter sits on a sofa as he and his fellow demonstrators block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
Reporters take pictures as a worker holds an umbrella near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
Pro-democracy supporters block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
A crane picks up a bag of sand as a road blocked by protesters is cleared, near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
An anti-occupancy activist (C) argues with pro-democracy protesters at a blocked area near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
A pro-democracy supporter sleeps at a blocked area outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
A man walks past a message written on an overpass by pro-democracy protesters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 10, 2014. Bands of determined protesters and hundreds of wet tents pitched near Hong Kong government headquarters...more
