Thu May 21, 2015

Dismantling the Late Show

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
