Dismantling the Late Show
People take photos as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. The taping and broadcast of the final edition of "The Late Show" was May 20,...more
A man takes a seflie photo as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers remove the CBS part of the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Workers remove part of the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take photos as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand and wait for a sign crew to remove the marquee across the street from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers remove the CBS part of the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man stands on a bicycle rack to photograph the marquee displaying the logo of "The Late Show" with David Letterman on the outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York City May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
