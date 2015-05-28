Dismantling the Late Show

People take photos as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. The taping and broadcast of the final edition of "The Late Show" was May 20,...more

People take photos as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. The taping and broadcast of the final edition of "The Late Show" was May 20, and workers are now slowly transforming the theater for the show's new host Stephen Colbert, whose new show will premiere on September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

