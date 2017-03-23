Disneyland Paris turns 25
The Discover Imagination's Peter Pan Char is seen during a rehearsal for the Disney Stars on Parade, the new parade to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park, on Plaza Garden in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, March 21,...more
Disney character Minnie Mouse poses for photos in Disneyland Paris ahead of the 25th anniversary of the park in Marne-la-Vallee. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Visitors walk towards the Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Disney character Donald Duck poses for photos in Disneyland Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Characters The White Rabbit and The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland pose for photos. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Disney characters Chip and Dale pose for photos in Disneyland Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Disneyland Paris employee sells Mickey and Minnie Mouse balloons along Main Street. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Disney characters Goofy and Pluto pose for photos in Disneyland Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Suzan Surrel, Manager Costuming, Props & Visual Merchandise, works on the hat of Minnie Mouse for the Disney Stars on Parade, the new parade to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park, at the Costuming Workshop in Disneyland Paris in...more
Employees work on the Dragon's char for the Disney Stars on Parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model of the Frozen's Char for the Disney Stars on Parade, the new parade to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park, is displayed at the Props & Visual Marchandise Workshops. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An employee works on a sewing machine next to the Sleeping Beauty's dress for the Disney Stars on Parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An employee works on the costume of Minnie Mouse for the Disney Stars on Parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The 25th anniversary logo is pictured in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dancers for the Finding Nemo & Finding Dory's Char attend a rehearsal for the Disney Stars on Parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Chip and Dale Disney character poses for photos in Disneyland Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dancers for the Dragon's Char attend a rehearsal for the Disney Stars on Parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The magic wand of a statue is silhouetted at the entrance at Disneyland Paris ahead of the 25th anniversary of the park. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Finding Nemo & Finding Dory's Char is seen during a rehearsal for the Disney Stars on Parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The sign of Walt Disney Studios Park is seen at the entrance at Disneyland Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
