Displaced by a quake
A view of the makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Tibetan ethnic family are pictured inside their tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paltso, 31, an ethnic Tibetan woman holds her daughter Kanga Ihamo, 3, outside their tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A house destroyed by the 2010 earthquake is seen in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Tibetan ethnic nun watches reconstruction at an area affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Tibetan woman carries water at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view shows a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paltso, 31, an ethnic Tibetan woman, stands outside her tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Tibetan ethnic boy plays at his family tent in a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man stands next to a reconstruction site at an area affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view shows a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Tibetan boy stands next to his mother as she collects water at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Tibetan man walks with his livestock along an area affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paltso, 31, an ethnic Tibetan woman holds her daughter Kanga Ihamo, 3, outside her tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Locals drive a vehicle in front of a building damaged by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
New houses are seen at an area affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Tibetan woman washes clothes at a river in a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese flag is seen at a construction site in an area affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kanga Ihamo, 3, an ethnic Tibetan girl, stands inside of her's family tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Tibetan woman washes clothes at a river in a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A labourer works at a construction site in an area affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tibetan ethnic children play at their family tent in a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Tibetan ethnic man walks near new houses built for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of an ethnic Tibetan family walk along a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman cleans the entrance of her tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
