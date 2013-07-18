Displaced from Congo
A Congolese refugee prays outside her tent at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376 km (234 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee prays outside her tent at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376 km (234 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee woman holds a child as she awaits registration at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee woman holds a child as she awaits registration at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17,...more
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital...more
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. Hundreds of families spent a night without cover at Bukanga refugees' camp as humanitarian organizations struggle to setup communal tents, according to an eyewitness. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, cover themselves with a blanket as they sleep in the open, at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238...more
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, cover themselves with a blanket as they sleep in the open, at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week holds a plate as she waits for a meal in Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala...more
A child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week holds a plate as she waits for a meal in Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17,...more
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week cries on arrival at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala...more
A Congolese refugee child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week cries on arrival at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, sleep in the open at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital...more
Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, sleep in the open at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week gather at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013....more
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week gather at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee girl displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, prepares a meal at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala...more
A Congolese refugee girl displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, prepares a meal at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week walk through Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. ...more
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week walk through Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A bicycle belonging to a Congolese refugee family displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, is parked at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of...more
A bicycle belonging to a Congolese refugee family displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, is parked at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A girl displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week rests on a pile of belongings at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16,...more
A girl displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week rests on a pile of belongings at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week carries his belongings as he arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda...more
A Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week carries his belongings as he arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17,...more
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A girl, a Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, carries chickens as she arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda...more
A girl, a Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, carries chickens as she arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week erect makeshift shelters at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala...more
Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week erect makeshift shelters at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Next Slideshows
Deadly food poisoning tragedy
At least 23 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry...
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict
Thousands turn out at rallies to condemn the verdict.
Kim Jong-un on tour
From fish factories to mushroom farms, the North Korean leader visits locations across the hermit nation.
The Rohingya exodus
Inside the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya refugees.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.