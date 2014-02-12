Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 11, 2014 | 11:15pm EST

Displaced in Central African Republic

<p>A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
1 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
2 / 26
<p>A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
3 / 26
<p>A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
4 / 26
<p>A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
5 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
6 / 26
<p>Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
7 / 26
<p>A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
8 / 26
<p>A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
9 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
10 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
11 / 26
<p>Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
12 / 26
<p>Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
13 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
14 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
15 / 26
<p>A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
16 / 26
<p>A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
17 / 26
<p>A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
18 / 26
<p>A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
19 / 26
<p>A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
20 / 26
<p>A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
21 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
22 / 26
<p>A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
23 / 26
<p>People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
24 / 26
<p>A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
25 / 26
<p>A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Preparing for the state dinner

Preparing for the state dinner

Next Slideshows

Preparing for the state dinner

Preparing for the state dinner

President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.

Feb 11 2014
Dumb Starbucks

Dumb Starbucks

A parody Starbucks opens in Los Angeles.

Feb 10 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 4

Best of Sochi - Day 4

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 10 2014
Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Syria begins evacuating civilians from a besieged area of Homs as part of a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city.

Feb 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast