Displaced in Central African Republic
A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A boy displaced by inter-communal violence walks past a vendor in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport in Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport, Central African Republic, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence sits next to a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence holds her sister at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rest near planes in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country play in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country holds her sister near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Women displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are seen in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A family displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit near their tent in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country hangs cloth out to dry, in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country stands near a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African girl displaced by inter-communal violence in the country plaits her sister's hair at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man displaced by inter-communal violence in the country rests under a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country sit under the wing of a plane in a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People displaced by inter-communal violence in the country are pictured at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African boy displaced by inter-communal violence in the country is pictured at his tent at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Central African displaced woman washes dishes at a camp for displaced persons at the Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Next Slideshows
Preparing for the state dinner
President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.
Dumb Starbucks
A parody Starbucks opens in Los Angeles.
Best of Sochi - Day 4
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Leaving Homs
Syria begins evacuating civilians from a besieged area of Homs as part of a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.