Displaced in South Sudan
Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James...more
Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena
