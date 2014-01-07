Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2014 | 12:10pm EST

Displaced in South Sudan

<p>Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James...more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
1 / 18
<p>Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
2 / 18
<p>United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
3 / 18
<p>A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
4 / 18
<p>A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
5 / 18
<p>Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
6 / 18
<p>U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
7 / 18
<p>A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
8 / 18
<p>Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 18
<p>Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 18
<p>A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 18
<p>A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 18
<p>A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 18
<p>A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 18
<p>Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
15 / 18
<p>Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
16 / 18
<p>A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
17 / 18
<p>A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Next Slideshows

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Snow sculptures, ice hotels, and skinny dips abound at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China.

Jan 07 2014
German igloo village

German igloo village

An Igloo village which includes a bar igloo, a dining igloo and an outside whirlpool.

Jan 06 2014
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Jan 06 2014
Counting critters

Counting critters

Keepers across Europe take an annual stock count of the animals at their zoos.

Jan 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast