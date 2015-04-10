Displaced in Sudan
Newly arrived children look over a cloth partition at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. The new arrivals at the IDP camp were fleeing from clashes in East Jebel Marra and Tawilla. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy looks on beside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Newly arrived children look out from behind a cloth partition as they rest inside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A child sleeps beside his mother after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Newly arrived children look on beside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A newly arrived child looks beside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman carries a child as she arrives at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman looks on beside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy looks on after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman looks on beside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Newly arrived children wait inside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A newly arrived child looks on as he rests under a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman looks on inside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A new arrival looks at a UNIMED peacekeeper upon her arrival at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Newly arrived children walk up a slope as they fetch water at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Newly arrived children look towards a UNIMED peacekeeper at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Next Slideshows
Flooding in Chile
Cleaning up after last week's heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The removal of Rhodes
South Africa's University of Cape Town removes a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes to cheers from students, a symbolic move two decades after the end...
Walter Scott's family
Family members are in mourning after Scott was shot in the back by a police officer after a traffic stop.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.