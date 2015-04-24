Dispute over the Sugar Pine Mine
Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. The owners of the Oregon gold mine who called in armed activists the Oath Keepers to protect their claim amid a bitter land use dispute...more
Oath Keeper Joseph Rice at the entrance of the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A meal is prepared in a camp as members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Sugar Pine Miner supporter holds a anti-BLM sign at a rally outside the Bureau of Land Management's offices in Medford, Oregon April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Joseph Rice of the Oath Keepers (C) listens as Sugar Pine Mine owners George Backes (C) and Rick Barclay (R) address supporters at a rally outside the Bureau of Land Management's offices in Medford, Oregon April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People gather at a rally in support of the Sugar Pine Miners outside the Bureau of Land Management's offices in Medford, Oregon April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The hat of a member of the Oath Keepers providing security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sugar Pine Mine co-owners George Backes (L) and Rick Barclay talk about their mining operation outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Oath Keepers sit by a campfire as they provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sugar Pine Miner supporters set up signs outside the Bureau of Land Management's offices in Medford, Oregon April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
