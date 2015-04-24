Dispute over the Sugar Pine Mine

Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. The owners of the Oregon gold mine who called in armed activists the Oath Keepers to protect their claim amid a bitter land use dispute...more

Members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. The owners of the Oregon gold mine who called in armed activists the Oath Keepers to protect their claim amid a bitter land use dispute with the U.S. government have appealed a federal stop-work order, U.S. officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

