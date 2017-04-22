Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 21, 2017 | 8:24pm EDT

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base with its own town. China insists these islands are for defensive purposes and objects strongly to planes or boats that come near them. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool

An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base with its own town. China insists these islands are for defensive purposes and objects strongly to planes or boats that come near them. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool
Close
1 / 13
Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasingly assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, a claim it reinforces in building manmade islands in the Spratly archipelago from dredged sand and equipping them with runways, hangars and surface-to-air-missiles. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasingly assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, a claim it reinforces in building manmade islands in the Spratly archipelago from...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasingly assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, a claim it reinforces in building manmade islands in the Spratly archipelago from dredged sand and equipping them with runways, hangars and surface-to-air-missiles. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 13
A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hectares (0.37 sq km) the coral-fringed Thitu, known to Filipinos as Pagasa, is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands the Philippines occupies in the Spratly archipelago, 280 miles away from the mainland. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hectares (0.37 sq km) the coral-fringed Thitu, known to Filipinos as Pagasa, is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands the...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hectares (0.37 sq km) the coral-fringed Thitu, known to Filipinos as Pagasa, is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands the Philippines occupies in the Spratly archipelago, 280 miles away from the mainland. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 13
A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipino families who call Thitu their home, however, life is basic with just a few buildings, no television or internet, and no shops or street-side eateries. There isn't even a street, just a dirt track used by the island's one vehicle - a small truck. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipino families who call Thitu their home, however, life is basic with just a few buildings, no television or internet, and no shops or...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipino families who call Thitu their home, however, life is basic with just a few buildings, no television or internet, and no shops or street-side eateries. There isn't even a street, just a dirt track used by the island's one vehicle - a small truck. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 13
Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country's national anthem April 21, 2017. Thitu's inhabitants have a strategic purpose - preserving a Philippine claim of sovereignty in the face of a resurgent China. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country's national anthem April 21, 2017. Thitu's inhabitants have a strategic purpose - preserving a Philippine claim of sovereignty in the face of...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country's national anthem April 21, 2017. Thitu's inhabitants have a strategic purpose - preserving a Philippine claim of sovereignty in the face of a resurgent China. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 13
An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have communities in the Spratlys. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool

An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have communities in the Spratlys. REUTERS/Francis...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have communities in the Spratlys. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool
Close
6 / 13
Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 13
People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Defense minister Delfin Lorenzana visited Thitu with journalists aboard a C-130 plane to inspect sites earmarked for 1.6 billion pesos ($32.1 million) of development, including a small fishing port, a beaching ramp, desalination facilities, and runway repairs. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Defense minister Delfin Lorenzana visited Thitu with journalists aboard a C-130 plane...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Defense minister Delfin Lorenzana visited Thitu with journalists aboard a C-130 plane to inspect sites earmarked for 1.6 billion pesos ($32.1 million) of development, including a small fishing port, a beaching ramp, desalination facilities, and runway repairs. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 13
An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 13
Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 13
A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 13
Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 13
An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

Next Slideshows

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Apr 21 2017
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Apr 21 2017
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Apr 21 2017
The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Apr 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast