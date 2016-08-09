Disputed South China Sea

Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's destroyers Harusame (DD-102) and Amagiri (rear DD-154) sail side by side with Philippine warship BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PF 16) as they make a formation during their joint naval drill in the South China Sea, May 12,...more

Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's destroyers Harusame (DD-102) and Amagiri (rear DD-154) sail side by side with Philippine warship BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PF 16) as they make a formation during their joint naval drill in the South China Sea, May 12, 2015. The Philippines and Japan held their first joint naval exercises in the South China Sea, while Japan's coastguard works with Vietnam, as Tokyo boosts maritime ties with two nations at odds with Beijing over the disputed waterway. REUTERS/Maritime Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan

