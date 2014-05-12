Edition:
Disputed vote in east Ukraine

<p>People stand in a line to receive ballots from members (front) of a local election commission during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People stand in a line to receive ballots from members (front) of a local election commission during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Armed pro-Russia militia men register before voting at a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Armed pro-Russia militia men register before voting at a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station as she takes part in a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station as she takes part in a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A woman visits a polling station during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A woman visits a polling station during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers burn ballot papers in a referendum on self-rule that they say were falsified and seized from a car at a checkpoint in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers burn ballot papers in a referendum on self-rule that they say were falsified and seized from a car at a checkpoint in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Ukrainian state security officers look at allegedly falsified ballot papers at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian state security officers look at allegedly falsified ballot papers at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>People visit a polling station to take part in the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

People visit a polling station to take part in the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Local residents stand near a member of a local election commission and a portable ballot box during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in the village of Ternovoe outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Local residents stand near a member of a local election commission and a portable ballot box during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in the village of Ternovoe outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>People visit a polling station to take part in a referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People visit a polling station to take part in a referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>An armed pro-Russian activist stands guard outside an administrative building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

An armed pro-Russian activist stands guard outside an administrative building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk May 12, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman looks through a pair of binoculars at a checkpoint outside the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman looks through a pair of binoculars at a checkpoint outside the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A dog waits for a woman to complete a form for the referendum on the status of Donetsk region at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A dog waits for a woman to complete a form for the referendum on the status of Donetsk region at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Members of a local election commission empty a ballot box as they start counting votes of today's referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Members of a local election commission empty a ballot box as they start counting votes of today's referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Members of a local election commission count votes of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Members of a local election commission count votes of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk May 11, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Head of a local election committee Alexander Malykhin holds up a sheet of paper, which shows the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Head of a local election committee Alexander Malykhin holds up a sheet of paper, which shows the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 12, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>People stand on top of burnt-out armored personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People stand on top of burnt-out armored personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>People react as they stand in front of a burning barricade near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People react as they stand in front of a burning barricade near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A statue of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A statue of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>An effigy of an Ukrainian soldier, with a sign that reads "Welcome to Slaviansk", hangs over a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An effigy of an Ukrainian soldier, with a sign that reads "Welcome to Slaviansk", hangs over a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>Roman Lyagin, leader of the separatist republic's election commission, sits on boxes of ballots at the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Roman Lyagin, leader of the separatist republic's election commission, sits on boxes of ballots at the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>An election worker at the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic's election commission arranges referendum materials inside the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

An election worker at the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic's election commission arranges referendum materials inside the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

<p>A man carries referendum propaganda material outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man carries referendum propaganda material outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014.

Monday, May 12, 2014

Monday, May 12, 2014

