Disputes in the South China Sea

Vietnamese anti-China protester La Viet Dung is tattooed with a "No U" symbol in preparation for an anti-China protest, at a shop in Hanoi December 7, 2012. Anti-China group "the Youth Patriotic" called for locals to go out the streets in both Hanoi...more

Vietnamese anti-China protester La Viet Dung is tattooed with a "No U" symbol in preparation for an anti-China protest, at a shop in Hanoi December 7, 2012. Anti-China group "the Youth Patriotic" called for locals to go out the streets in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city, to protest against China after a Vietnamese ship in the South China Sea had a cable it was pulling cut by two Chinese fishing ships on November 30. The "No U" symbol refers to the rejection of the U-shape map which was claimed by China on the vast waters in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Kham

Close