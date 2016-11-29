Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 29, 2016 | 10:05am EST

Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline

St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
1 / 20
A sign warning of the subterranean presence of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in seen in ranchland outside Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A sign warning of the subterranean presence of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in seen in ranchland outside Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A sign warning of the subterranean presence of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in seen in ranchland outside Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
2 / 20
Reuben George, manager of the Sacred Trust of the Tseil-Waututh Nation, poses near a totem pole on the Coast Salish band's lands which lie on Burrard Inlet across from Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 18, 2016. "Our first mother is the water," said Reuben George of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, whose lands face Westridge dock. "We will do anything to protect it and we will not let the pipeline go through." REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuben George, manager of the Sacred Trust of the Tseil-Waututh Nation, poses near a totem pole on the Coast Salish band's lands which lie on Burrard Inlet across from Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Reuben George, manager of the Sacred Trust of the Tseil-Waututh Nation, poses near a totem pole on the Coast Salish band's lands which lie on Burrard Inlet across from Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 18, 2016. "Our first mother is the water," said Reuben George of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, whose lands face Westridge dock. "We will do anything to protect it and we will not let the pipeline go through." REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
3 / 20
Cargo ship lie at anchor in English Bay outside the Port of Vancouver, which would see a seven-fold increase in the amount of oil tankers if Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is approved, in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Cargo ship lie at anchor in English Bay outside the Port of Vancouver, which would see a seven-fold increase in the amount of oil tankers if Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is approved, in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Cargo ship lie at anchor in English Bay outside the Port of Vancouver, which would see a seven-fold increase in the amount of oil tankers if Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is approved, in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
4 / 20
Protesters march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Protesters march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Protesters march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
5 / 20
Michael Hale, a co-founder of the organic Yarrow Eco Farm, poses next to beehives with his wife Suzanne Hale, near where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline traverses the property in Chilliwack, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Michael Hale, a co-founder of the organic Yarrow Eco Farm, poses next to beehives with his wife Suzanne Hale, near where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline traverses the property in Chilliwack, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Michael Hale, a co-founder of the organic Yarrow Eco Farm, poses next to beehives with his wife Suzanne Hale, near where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline traverses the property in Chilliwack, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 20
St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
7 / 20
Buttons lie in a pile at a booth run by Canada's Energy Partners at a luncheon by the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, attended by Kinder Mogan Canada's president, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Buttons lie in a pile at a booth run by Canada's Energy Partners at a luncheon by the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, attended by Kinder Mogan Canada's president, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Buttons lie in a pile at a booth run by Canada's Energy Partners at a luncheon by the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, attended by Kinder Mogan Canada's president, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
8 / 20
Dump trucks are parked near crude oil tanks at Kinder Morgan's North 40 terminal expansion construction project in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Dump trucks are parked near crude oil tanks at Kinder Morgan's North 40 terminal expansion construction project in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Dump trucks are parked near crude oil tanks at Kinder Morgan's North 40 terminal expansion construction project in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
9 / 20
Young bull elk lock antlers while jousting near the Yellowhead Highway, a route roughly followed by Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline through the Rocky Mountains, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Young bull elk lock antlers while jousting near the Yellowhead Highway, a route roughly followed by Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline through the Rocky Mountains, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Young bull elk lock antlers while jousting near the Yellowhead Highway, a route roughly followed by Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline through the Rocky Mountains, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
10 / 20
Thomas Terry (L), a St'at'imc Bear Dancer from Xwisten First Nation, embraces elder Evelyn Camille before a march protesting against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Thomas Terry (L), a St'at'imc Bear Dancer from Xwisten First Nation, embraces elder Evelyn Camille before a march protesting against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Thomas Terry (L), a St'at'imc Bear Dancer from Xwisten First Nation, embraces elder Evelyn Camille before a march protesting against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
11 / 20
A water bus passes protesting kayakers in False Creek above a march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A water bus passes protesting kayakers in False Creek above a march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A water bus passes protesting kayakers in False Creek above a march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
12 / 20
First Nations protester Ceci Point of the Musqueam Band marches against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

First Nations protester Ceci Point of the Musqueam Band marches against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
First Nations protester Ceci Point of the Musqueam Band marches against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
13 / 20
Tour guide Art Jackson poses on the banks of the Snaring River, where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline crosses, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Tour guide Art Jackson poses on the banks of the Snaring River, where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline crosses, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Tour guide Art Jackson poses on the banks of the Snaring River, where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline crosses, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
14 / 20
Women accompany children on Tseil-Waututh Nation land on Burrard Inlet across from a Chevron refinery, in North Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Women accompany children on Tseil-Waututh Nation land on Burrard Inlet across from a Chevron refinery, in North Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Women accompany children on Tseil-Waututh Nation land on Burrard Inlet across from a Chevron refinery, in North Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
15 / 20
Burnaby Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bowcock shows a graphic of the fire danger zones of a proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline tank farm near Simon Fraser University, at city hall in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Burnaby Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bowcock shows a graphic of the fire danger zones of a proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline tank farm near Simon Fraser University, at city hall in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Burnaby Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bowcock shows a graphic of the fire danger zones of a proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline tank farm near Simon Fraser University, at city hall in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
16 / 20
Protester march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Protester march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Protester march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
17 / 20
A worker watches the dock as jet fuel bound for Vancouver airport is offloaded from a barge at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A worker watches the dock as jet fuel bound for Vancouver airport is offloaded from a barge at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A worker watches the dock as jet fuel bound for Vancouver airport is offloaded from a barge at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
18 / 20
A First Nations elder chants slogans during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A First Nations elder chants slogans during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A First Nations elder chants slogans during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
19 / 20
Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson speaks with reporters about the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at a luncheon for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson speaks with reporters about the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at a luncheon for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson speaks with reporters about the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at a luncheon for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Next Slideshows

Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and for five decades defied U.S. efforts to topple...

Nov 28 2016
Revolutionary Fidel

Revolutionary Fidel

Archive images from Fidel Castro's early years as Cuba's revolutionary leader.

Nov 28 2016
Mourning Castro

Mourning Castro

Supporters pay tribute to Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Nov 28 2016
Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

Family and friends torn apart by Islamic State and the offensive on Mosul meet as the battle continues.

Nov 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast