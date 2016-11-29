Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline
St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A sign warning of the subterranean presence of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in seen in ranchland outside Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Reuben George, manager of the Sacred Trust of the Tseil-Waututh Nation, poses near a totem pole on the Coast Salish band's lands which lie on Burrard Inlet across from Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada...more
Cargo ship lie at anchor in English Bay outside the Port of Vancouver, which would see a seven-fold increase in the amount of oil tankers if Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is approved, in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris...more
Protesters march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Michael Hale, a co-founder of the organic Yarrow Eco Farm, poses next to beehives with his wife Suzanne Hale, near where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline traverses the property in Chilliwack, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
St'at'imc bear dancer Jackie Andrew of Lil'wat First Nation burns sage during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Buttons lie in a pile at a booth run by Canada's Energy Partners at a luncheon by the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, attended by Kinder Mogan Canada's president, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dump trucks are parked near crude oil tanks at Kinder Morgan's North 40 terminal expansion construction project in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Young bull elk lock antlers while jousting near the Yellowhead Highway, a route roughly followed by Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline through the Rocky Mountains, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Thomas Terry (L), a St'at'imc Bear Dancer from Xwisten First Nation, embraces elder Evelyn Camille before a march protesting against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris...more
A water bus passes protesting kayakers in False Creek above a march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
First Nations protester Ceci Point of the Musqueam Band marches against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Tour guide Art Jackson poses on the banks of the Snaring River, where Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline crosses, in Jasper National Park, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Women accompany children on Tseil-Waututh Nation land on Burrard Inlet across from a Chevron refinery, in North Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Burnaby Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bowcock shows a graphic of the fire danger zones of a proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline tank farm near Simon Fraser University, at city hall in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris...more
Protester march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A worker watches the dock as jet fuel bound for Vancouver airport is offloaded from a barge at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A First Nations elder chants slogans during a protest march against the proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson speaks with reporters about the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at a luncheon for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, in Kamloops, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Next Slideshows
Fidel Castro: 1926-2016
Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and for five decades defied U.S. efforts to topple...
Revolutionary Fidel
Archive images from Fidel Castro's early years as Cuba's revolutionary leader.
Mourning Castro
Supporters pay tribute to Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.
Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State
Family and friends torn apart by Islamic State and the offensive on Mosul meet as the battle continues.
MORE IN PICTURES
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.