Diving in sewer filth
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks at the hook of a tow truck as he prepares for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. Cu Camara's job involves diving in the city's sewage system to clear blockages and...more
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks at the hook of a tow truck as he prepares for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. Cu Camara's job involves diving in the city's sewage system to clear blockages and repair infrastructures, on an average of four times a month, for about 30 minutes to six hours depending on the amount of work needed. Cu Camara, who started working as a sewer diver 30 years ago, uses a diving suit and helmet that weigh more than 40 kg to protect him during his dives. During his working experience, he has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car parts among other things. Mexico City has a drainage system which measures more than 7,456 miles (12,014 km) long. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, ties a rope to the hook of a tow truck as he prepares to enter a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, ties a rope to the hook of a tow truck as he prepares to enter a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, blows into a glove as he prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, blows into a glove as he prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his diving suit before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, kneels in a cage while putting on his helmet before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, kneels in a cage while putting on his helmet before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his helmet before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, wears his helmet before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, washes his diving suit after a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, washes his diving suit after a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks through his visor while inside a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, looks through his visor while inside a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, is lowered down in a cage during a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, prepares before entering a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, poses for a photo after he went inside a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, poses for a photo after he went inside a cage for a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Rites of Spring
A look at all the ways people are celebrating the coming of Spring.
Smuggling a bride under Gaza
A Palestinian groom smuggles his Egyptian bride through a tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip.
The thirty-year war
Images from Turkey's three-decade conflict with Kurdish rebels.
Photo focus: Water abstractions
Aesthetic images of water in various forms.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.