DIY campaign signs

A protestor holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Audience members cheer as Bernie Sanders is introduced at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A poster is seen at a rally for Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Posters of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are seen outside Trump's Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A sign at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Supporters for Hillary Clinton cheer for the candidate in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A supporter holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A sign in support of Bernie Sanders on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A woman holds a handwritten sign that reads "Madam President" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Sam McNerney and Julie Haesner hold signs as they protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump gave the key note speech in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Skywriting over the Rose Parade makes a reference to Donald Trump, in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Protestors hold signs protesting against Donald Trump in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Trump was speaking, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
