DIY campaign signs
A protester stands outside a Ted Cruz rally in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A boy holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An audience member holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders rally in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A child holds up a sign after at a Donald Trump campaign event in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters wait in line to hear Ted Cruz speak at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Audience members cheer as Bernie Sanders is introduced at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A poster is seen at a rally for Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign during a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A protestor holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
Supporters for Hillary Clinton cheer for the candidate in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A supporter holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign in support of Bernie Sanders on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman holds a handwritten sign that reads "Madam President" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sam McNerney and Julie Haesner hold signs as they protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump gave the key note speech in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A supporter shows a sign at a Sanders rally in Boise, Idaho. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Skywriting over the Rose Parade makes a reference to Donald Trump, in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Trump was speaking, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
