Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 14, 2016 | 1:01pm EDT

DIY campaign signs

A protester stands outside a Ted Cruz rally in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A protester stands outside a Ted Cruz rally in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A protester stands outside a Ted Cruz rally in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 27
A boy holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A boy holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A boy holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 27
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 27
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 27
An audience member holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders rally in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders rally in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
An audience member holds up a sign at a Bernie Sanders rally in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 27
A child holds up a sign after at a Donald Trump campaign event in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child holds up a sign after at a Donald Trump campaign event in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A child holds up a sign after at a Donald Trump campaign event in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 27
Supporters wait in line to hear Ted Cruz speak at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters wait in line to hear Ted Cruz speak at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Supporters wait in line to hear Ted Cruz speak at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 27
Audience members cheer as Bernie Sanders is introduced at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members cheer as Bernie Sanders is introduced at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Audience members cheer as Bernie Sanders is introduced at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 27
A poster is seen at a rally for Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A poster is seen at a rally for Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A poster is seen at a rally for Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
9 / 27
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
10 / 27
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign during a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign during a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign during a campaign event in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 27
A sign at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A sign at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 27
A protestor holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

A protestor holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A protestor holds up a sign referring to the KKK in the midst of Donald Trump's campaign rally in New Orleans. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
Close
13 / 27
Supporters for Hillary Clinton cheer for the candidate in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Supporters for Hillary Clinton cheer for the candidate in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Supporters for Hillary Clinton cheer for the candidate in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
14 / 27
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
15 / 27
A supporter holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A supporter holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 27
A sign in support of Bernie Sanders on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A sign in support of Bernie Sanders on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A sign in support of Bernie Sanders on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 27
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 27
A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 27
A woman holds a handwritten sign that reads "Madam President" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman holds a handwritten sign that reads "Madam President" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A woman holds a handwritten sign that reads "Madam President" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 27
Sam McNerney and Julie Haesner hold signs as they protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump gave the key note speech in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Sam McNerney and Julie Haesner hold signs as they protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump gave the key note speech in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Sam McNerney and Julie Haesner hold signs as they protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump gave the key note speech in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
21 / 27
A supporter shows a sign at a Sanders rally in Boise, Idaho. REUTERS/Brian Losness

A supporter shows a sign at a Sanders rally in Boise, Idaho. REUTERS/Brian Losness

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A supporter shows a sign at a Sanders rally in Boise, Idaho. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Close
22 / 27
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
23 / 27
Skywriting over the Rose Parade makes a reference to Donald Trump, in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Skywriting over the Rose Parade makes a reference to Donald Trump, in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Skywriting over the Rose Parade makes a reference to Donald Trump, in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
24 / 27
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Bernie Sanders, react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 27
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Trump was speaking, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Trump was speaking, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Trump was speaking, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
26 / 27
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Kobe's last game

Kobe's last game

Next Slideshows

Kobe's last game

Kobe's last game

Kobe Bryant scores 60 points in his final NBA game.

Apr 14 2016
Russian jets fly over U.S. ship

Russian jets fly over U.S. ship

Two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea, with one official describing it as one of the most...

Apr 14 2016
Warriors' golden season

Warriors' golden season

The Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, finish an NBA season for the record books.

Apr 14 2016
Turning orange

Turning orange

Devotees smear themselves with vermillion powder to celebrate Sindoor Jatra in Nepal.

Apr 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast