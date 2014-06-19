Edition:
DIY Transformers

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Children play on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Worker work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A Transformers replica is seen on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A worker works on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 19, 2014
