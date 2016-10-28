Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 9:56am EDT

DIY weapons of Syria

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 20
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
2 / 20
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2012
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
3 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
4 / 20
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Close
5 / 20
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2012
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Close
6 / 20
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four tubes attached to a loader, which can fire four shells at a time, and have a range of three kilometers (1.86 miles). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four tubes attached to a loader, which can fire four shells at a time, and have a range of three kilometers (1.86 miles). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 20
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo, December 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo, December 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo, December 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
8 / 20
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
9 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
10 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
11 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 20
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, February 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, February 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, February 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Close
14 / 20
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2013
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Close
16 / 20
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2012
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Close
17 / 20
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor, March 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor, March 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2013
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor, March 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 20
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani
Close
19 / 20
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pence plane skids off airport runway

Pence plane skids off airport runway

Next Slideshows

Pence plane skids off airport runway

Pence plane skids off airport runway

The plane carrying Mike Pence skids off the runway at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.

Oct 28 2016
Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest

Crackdown on North Dakota pipeline protest

Protesters are arrested in North Dakota in the latest clash between police and demonstrators seeking to halt construction of a disputed oil pipeline.

Oct 27 2016
Where are Clinton and Trump today?

Where are Clinton and Trump today?

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail today.

Oct 27 2016
College graduates in a war zone

College graduates in a war zone

Benghazi University's graduating class of 2016 celebrate at the Libyan school's former headquarters, which were destroyed during clashes two years ago.

Oct 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast