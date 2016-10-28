DIY weapons of Syria

Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four...more

Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four tubes attached to a loader, which can fire four shells at a time, and have a range of three kilometers (1.86 miles). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

