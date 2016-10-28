DIY weapons of Syria
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named "Borkan" (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 2015. The "Borkan" is made out of four...more
A locally made shell is launched by rebel fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the frontline in al-Breij district of Aleppo, December 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A rebel fighter teaches fellow fighters how to make explosive mines in Hama countryside, May 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a tractor as he moves a homemade cannon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of the Free Syrian Army writes a name of a fellow fighter on a homemade rocket in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province, February 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo, September 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters stand next to a homemade rocket launcher in Sermeen near Idlib, October 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor, March 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a homemade rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, June 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
