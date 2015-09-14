Edition:
Djokovic defeats Federer

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015.
U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

Sep 12 2015
Serena knocked out

Serena knocked out

Serena Williams' is knocked out of the U.S. Open to unseeded Italian Roberta Vinci.

Sep 11 2015
World Athletics Championships highlights

World Athletics Championships highlights

Highlights from the 15th IAAF World Championships in Beijing.

Aug 27 2015
Championship Day

Championship Day

Australia's Jason Day held his nerve to end five years of close calls at the majors with an emotional breakthrough victory by three shots over American Jordan...

Aug 16 2015

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

