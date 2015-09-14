Djokovic defeats Federer
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. ...more
A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13,...more
