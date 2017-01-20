Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 19, 2017 | 8:40pm EST

Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 15
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 15
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 15
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 15
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 15
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 15
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

Next Slideshows

Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

As Argentina celebrates their Davis Cup win the trophy falls apart.

Nov 28 2016
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

Nov 24 2016
Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win

Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win

The Chicago Cubs parade through the streets after winning the World Series title for the first time since 1908.

Nov 04 2016
Chicago Cubs win World Series

Chicago Cubs win World Series

The Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series title since 1908, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in the 10th inning.

Nov 03 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast