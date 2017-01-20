Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin shakes hands after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls onto the court during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with the umpire during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin hits a shot during his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts at a line call during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Jason Reed
