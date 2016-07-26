DNC: Day 1
Bernie Sanders leaves the stage after addressing the convention. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Emotional supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as he speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Saddened supporters of Bernie Sanders look on after his speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bernie Sanders delegate listens as Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bernie Sanders raises his fist as he takes the podium. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as she takes the podium. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Michelle Obama speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bill Clinton reacts to the speech by first lady Michelle Obama as former Attorney General Eric Holder and Representative John Lewis (D-GA) applaud. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Senator Cory Booker speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Senator Al Franken from Minnesota and comedian Sarah Silverman speak. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Eva Longoria arrives onstage. REUTERS/Jim Young
Singer Paul Simon greets the audience while performing. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake gavels in the first session. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter of Bernie Sanders wears tape across her mouth. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman watches from the doorsteps of her house as demonstrators from various groups, including supporters of Bernie Sanders, take part in a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Singer Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates protest the Trans Pacific Partnership. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York State Senator Adrian Espaillat (C) and the New York delegation take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile removes her CNN credential so she may participate in the Democratic National Convention. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits in one of the seats of the Ohio delegation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic footwear is seen on a delegate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man is detained by police during a protest for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
International disability rights advocate Anastasia Somoza enters the stage past a photo of her and Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
CNN news anchors work on the floor. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Bernie Sanders makes his way past delegates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bernie Sanders supporter and delegate from California. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bernie Sanders delegate protests. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man wearing a Donald Trump mask wipes sweat from his face. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Boyz 2 Men perform. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A gender-inclusive restroom sign. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bernie Sanders supporters hold signs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bernie Sanders supporter shows off his tattoo. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Actress Susan Sarandon on the convention floor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Immigration advocate Astrid Silva, organizing director at Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, takes the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) speaks with journalist Carl Bernstein. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man takes a rest along the sidewalk as demonstrators take part in a protest march. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Maine State Representative and Bernie Sanders supporter Diane Russell waves as she takes the stage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Demonstrators lock hands with the American flag and recite the om as they protest outside. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
