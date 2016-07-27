Edition:
DNC: Day 2

Hillary Clinton addresses via a live video feed from New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates hold placards. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Singer Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Bill Clinton waves as he takes the stage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates celebrate after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A delegate cries after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actress Meryl Streep speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi stands with the Democratic Women of the House. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Bernie Sanders waves from a VIP box over the floor as his name is placed into nomination. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean raises his fists. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A supporter of former Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders walks out in protest after he moved to suspend the rules and nominate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
"Mothers of the Movement" members stand onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Singer Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks during a rally of Bernie Sanders supporters outside the Wells Fargo Center. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates hold a U.S. flag as they cheer. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A delegate wipes her eyes as she records the Mothers of the Movement, who are mothers of victims of police shootings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Chelsea Clinton is hugged. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
9/11 survivor Lauren Manning speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Ryan Moore speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Representative John Lewis takes the podium. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
The Florida delegation wave. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A staff member holds the delegate vote count for Alabama. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Bernie Sanders sits in a seat in the Vermont delegation waiting to make a motion to suspend the rules and nominate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders protest at the perimeter walls. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin speaks as a sign language interpreter stands beside him. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Representative Tulsi Gabbard delivers a nomination speech for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates celebrate after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates hold signs on the convention floor. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann leads the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates from the state of New York announce their count during roll call. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders reorganizes her camp following Monday night's thunderstorm in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates celebrate after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Senator Barbara Mikulski takes the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Cecile Richards takes the stage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A sign reading "Bernie Sanders for president 2016". REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands wear flowers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Clinton's ascent to the nomination

Hillary Clinton is officially named as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Jul 26 2016
Mr. Clinton

The career of Bill Clinton, from president to potential presidential husband.

Jul 26 2016
Japan's worst mass killing in decades

Nineteen people are killed and dozens wounded after an attack by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in central Japan.

Jul 26 2016
DNC: Day 1

Highlights from day one of the Democratic National Convention.

Jul 26 2016

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast's main city.

