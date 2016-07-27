DNC: Day 2
Hillary Clinton addresses via a live video feed from New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Delegates hold placards. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Singer Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bill Clinton waves as he takes the stage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Delegates celebrate after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Jim Young
A delegate cries after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actress Meryl Streep speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi stands with the Democratic Women of the House. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders waves from a VIP box over the floor as his name is placed into nomination. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean raises his fists. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter of former Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Bernie Sanders walks out in protest after he moved to suspend the rules and nominate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
"Mothers of the Movement" members stand onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks during a rally of Bernie Sanders supporters outside the Wells Fargo Center. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Delegates hold a U.S. flag as they cheer. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate wipes her eyes as she records the Mothers of the Movement, who are mothers of victims of police shootings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chelsea Clinton is hugged. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9/11 survivor Lauren Manning speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ryan Moore speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Representative John Lewis takes the podium. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Florida delegation wave. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.
A staff member holds the delegate vote count for Alabama. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bernie Sanders sits in a seat in the Vermont delegation waiting to make a motion to suspend the rules and nominate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Bernie Sanders protest at the perimeter walls. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin speaks as a sign language interpreter stands beside him. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Representative Tulsi Gabbard delivers a nomination speech for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates hold signs on the convention floor. REUTERS/Jim Young
Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann leads the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates from the state of New York announce their count during roll call. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.
Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of Bernie Sanders reorganizes her camp following Monday night's thunderstorm in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Delegates celebrate after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Senator Barbara Mikulski takes the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Cecile Richards takes the stage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A sign reading "Bernie Sanders for president 2016". REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands wear flowers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
