DNC: Day 3
President Obama and Hillary Clinton appear onstage together after his speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama is joined by Hillary Clinton at the end of his speech. REUTERS/Scott Audette
President Obama points to Hillary Clinton as she walks on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bill Clinton pumps his fist during President Obama's speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama speaks. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
President Obama speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tim Kaine and his wife Anne wave to the crowd after he spoke. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tim Kaine gestures as he speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vice President Joe Biden gestures to his wife Jill as he finishes his speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Singer Lenny Kravitz performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernie Sanders supporters stage a protest at the media center in support of Nina Turner, who claims she was dropped from a DNC speaking assignment. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, victim of a shooting attack while she was a member of Congress, pumps up the crowd chanting "Are you ready?". REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actress Angela Bassett speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A delegate makes a heart symbol as the survivors and family members of gun victims speak. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley leaves the stage. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Actress Sigourney Weaver takes the stage to introduce a film. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Christine Leinonen, whose son was killed in the Pulse attack in Orlando, is flanked by attack survivors Brandon Wolf (L) and Jose Arraigada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Broadway stars and entertainers sing "What the World Needs Now is Love". REUTERS/Jim Young
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and his wife Landra take the stage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Senator Bernie Sanders listens to Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A delegate becomes emotional as the survivors of mass shooting and the family members of gun victims speak. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former U.S. Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates hold anti-Trans-Pacific Partnership signs. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Flint, Michigan Mayor Karen Weaver speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Angela Bassett (R) applauds as Polly Sheppard (L) and Felicia Sanders take the stage. REUTERS/Scott Audette
