DNC: Day 3

President Obama and Hillary Clinton appear onstage together after his speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
1 / 31
President Obama is joined by Hillary Clinton at the end of his speech. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
2 / 31
President Obama points to Hillary Clinton as she walks on stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
3 / 31
Bill Clinton pumps his fist during President Obama's speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
4 / 31
President Obama speaks. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
5 / 31
President Obama speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
6 / 31
President Obama takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
7 / 31
Tim Kaine and his wife Anne wave to the crowd after he spoke. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
8 / 31
Tim Kaine gestures as he speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
9 / 31
Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
10 / 31
Vice President Joe Biden gestures to his wife Jill as he finishes his speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
11 / 31
Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
12 / 31
Singer Lenny Kravitz performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
13 / 31
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
14 / 31
Bernie Sanders supporters stage a protest at the media center in support of Nina Turner, who claims she was dropped from a DNC speaking assignment. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
15 / 31
Former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, victim of a shooting attack while she was a member of Congress, pumps up the crowd chanting "Are you ready?". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
16 / 31
Actress Angela Bassett speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
17 / 31
A delegate makes a heart symbol as the survivors and family members of gun victims speak. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
18 / 31
Former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley leaves the stage. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
19 / 31
Actress Sigourney Weaver takes the stage to introduce a film. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
20 / 31
Christine Leinonen, whose son was killed in the Pulse attack in Orlando, is flanked by attack survivors Brandon Wolf (L) and Jose Arraigada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
21 / 31
Broadway stars and entertainers sing "What the World Needs Now is Love". REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
22 / 31
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and his wife Landra take the stage. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
23 / 31
Senator Bernie Sanders listens to Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
24 / 31
A delegate becomes emotional as the survivors of mass shooting and the family members of gun victims speak. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
25 / 31
Former U.S. Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
26 / 31
Delegates hold anti-Trans-Pacific Partnership signs. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
27 / 31
Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
28 / 31
Flint, Michigan Mayor Karen Weaver speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
29 / 31
California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
30 / 31
Actress Angela Bassett (R) applauds as Polly Sheppard (L) and Felicia Sanders take the stage. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
31 / 31
