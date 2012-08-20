Do Something Awards
Hosts (L-R) Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Jake M. Johnson open the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Dax Shepard (centre L) and Kristen Bell (centre R) watch during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am gives his acceptance speech for the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Will Ferrell talks about the awards during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Ellie Kemper (L) and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Joel McHale accepts the "Comedian" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell present the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Ashley Greene presents "Female TV Star" award to actress Lea Michele during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ben Affleck (2nd L) presents the "Grand Prize" award along with $100,000 to Katia Gomez (2nd R) during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Lea Michele arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Cory Monteith (L) and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
"Do Something Awards" finalists (L-R) Seth Maxwell, Danny Mendoza, Katia Gomez, Meg Bourne and Manyang Reath Kher arrive at the "2012 Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Cassie Scerbo arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Bella Thorne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
