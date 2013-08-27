Edition:
Dodging waves

<p>Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Soldiers run as a wave hits the coast in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Soldiers run as a wave hits the coast in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Soldiers run as a wave hits the coast in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>People run from big waves caused by tropical storm Kalmaegi hitting a levee in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

People run from big waves caused by tropical storm Kalmaegi hitting a levee in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

People run from big waves caused by tropical storm Kalmaegi hitting a levee in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Taiwanese tourists run away from the pounding waves in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung during strong winds from an approaching typhoon on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Richard Chung</p>

Taiwanese tourists run away from the pounding waves in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung during strong winds from an approaching typhoon on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Richard Chung

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Taiwanese tourists run away from the pounding waves in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung during strong winds from an approaching typhoon on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Richard Chung

<p>People run from huge waves crashing onto San Sebastian's seafront, northeast of Spain February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez</p>

People run from huge waves crashing onto San Sebastian's seafront, northeast of Spain February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

People run from huge waves crashing onto San Sebastian's seafront, northeast of Spain February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

<p>Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

