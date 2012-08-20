Dog days of August
People walk through a corridor with water showers at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna, Austria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People walk through a corridor with water showers at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna, Austria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People swim at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People swim at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A boy enjoys a mist fan at the Old Town Square in central Prague, Czech Republic August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A boy enjoys a mist fan at the Old Town Square in central Prague, Czech Republic August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman drinks soda as she cools off in a water fountain at a public square in Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman drinks soda as she cools off in a water fountain at a public square in Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People cool off in the Vltava river in central Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
People cool off in the Vltava river in central Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Teenagers jump into Lake Zurich on a hot sunny summer day in Kuesnacht, Switzerland August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Teenagers jump into Lake Zurich on a hot sunny summer day in Kuesnacht, Switzerland August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A boy cools off in a fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral on a hot sunny summer day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boy cools off in a fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral on a hot sunny summer day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women sunbath by a fountain at a park of Brussels, Belgium August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Women sunbath by a fountain at a park of Brussels, Belgium August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
People jump from a bridge into the Rhone river at the Jonction on a hot sunny summer day in Geneva, Switzerland August 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People jump from a bridge into the Rhone river at the Jonction on a hot sunny summer day in Geneva, Switzerland August 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Children play under a shower in a public garden to cool off in the summer heat in Nice, France August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Children play under a shower in a public garden to cool off in the summer heat in Nice, France August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bathers drift down the Limmat river on a hot summer day during the 49th public swimming event in Zurich August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bathers drift down the Limmat river on a hot summer day during the 49th public swimming event in Zurich August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A young man jumps from a pedalo into the water of Lake Leman as he and his friends enjoy a hot summer day in Lausanne, Switzerland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A young man jumps from a pedalo into the water of Lake Leman as he and his friends enjoy a hot summer day in Lausanne, Switzerland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man takes an afternoon nap in the shade as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man takes an afternoon nap in the shade as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Students train in the mud during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Students train in the mud during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An Indian rhino gets a shower during a heat wave at Madrid's zoo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Indian rhino gets a shower during a heat wave at Madrid's zoo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People bathe in a fountain in the center of Kiev, Ukraine August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
People bathe in a fountain in the center of Kiev, Ukraine August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A woman swims at Lake Vouliagmeni, a few miles southwest of Athens August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A woman swims at Lake Vouliagmeni, a few miles southwest of Athens August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A boy plays in a mountain river in the Carpathian village of Tatariv, some 700 km (435 miles) west of Ukrainian capital Kiev, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy plays in a mountain river in the Carpathian village of Tatariv, some 700 km (435 miles) west of Ukrainian capital Kiev, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy jumps into the water while cooling off at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A boy jumps into the water while cooling off at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People sunbathe at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People sunbathe at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A women cools herself in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A women cools herself in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
The trials of Julian Assange
A look at the troubled recent life of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Suspended death sentence for Gu Kailai
Gu Kailai, wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, gets a suspended death sentence for murdering British businessman Neil Heywood.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Syria: Goran Tomasevic
Photographer Goran Tomasevic documents the war being waged on Syrian streets.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.