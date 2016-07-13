Dog days of summer
A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to...more
A dog drink a dog beer at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. Located at one of the few dog friendly beaches in the country, the bar's offer includes specially prepared ice cream, dog beer and snacks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A dog beach and bar is seen in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A girl gives a dog ice cream at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A women swims in the sea with his dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A dog is seen covered with a towel at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A women is pictured with her dog at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man is pictured with his dog at the dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A dog is seen at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Manhattanhenge
Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Royal International Air Tattoo
Highlights from the world's largest military air show at RAF Fairford, Britain.
The little prince
Britain's Prince George visits the Royal International Air Tattoo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.