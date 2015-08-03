Edition:
Dog surfing contest

American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. Proceeds raised at the event go to the San Diego Humane Society. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Large dogs compete in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A corgi named Jojo crashes while riding a wave in the medium size dog competition at Imperial Beach, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Coopertone, a surfing dachshund, is carried out to the surf for his small dog heat as competition in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest began at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
American Eskimo named Ziggy crashes on a wave during the small dog competition competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A Labradoodle mugs for a surf photographer as he competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A pug named Brandy competes, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Babe, an american pit bull terrier licks his owner's face before competing, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A pomeranian named Soda surfs in the small dog competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A corgi named Jojo crashes while riding a wave in the medium size dog competition during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Joey (R), a westside terrier, passes another dog as he competes, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Owner Michael Uy sets up his dog Abbie as she competes in the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Australian Kelpie Abbie catches a wave as she competes in the middle size dog category, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
American Eskimo Terrier named Ziggy (L) catches the same wave as a Dachshund named Coppertone during the small dog competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling retriever Torrey, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Jill Nakano paddles with her dog Kihei during a competition in the small dog category, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever Torrey competes, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A dalmatian jumps to safety during a competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Michael Uy gives his dog Abbie a ride on his shoulders after competing, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A Boston terrier crashes on a wave during a competition August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
Coopertone, a surfing dachshund, rides a wave during the small dog competition, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
A corgi named Jojo catches a wave in the medium size dog competition during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surfing dog contest at Imperial Beach, California August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 01, 2015
