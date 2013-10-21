Edition:
Dog wedding

<p>People carry bride dog "Lanlan" and groom dog "Guaiguai" (L) with decorated cages from the Home of Rescued Animals during the dogs' wedding, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. "Lanlan" met her groom after the "guaiguai's" current owner, a doctor from the city animal hospital, brought him to visit the centre. Both dogs were found by rescuers with their hind legs injured after a catastrophic 2008 earthquake hit Sichuan. Picture taken October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A marriage certificate for Bride dog "Lanlan" and groom dog "Guaiguai" is shown to the photographer during their wedding at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bride dog "Lanlan" and groom dog "Guaiguai" (R) wear garlands during their wedding at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Decorated cages carrying Bride dog "Lanlan" and groom dog "Guaiguai" (L) are seen at back of a car during their wedding at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bride dog "Lanlan" is carried inside a decorated cage during her wedding with groom dog "Guaiguai" at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Groom dog "Guaiguai" looks on during his wedding with Bride dog "Lanlan" at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bride dog "Lanlan" and groom dog "Guaiguai" (R) are led during their wedding at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bride dog "Lanlan" and groom dog "Guaiguai" (R) are held during their wedding at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bride dog "Lanlan" and groom dog "Guaiguai" (R) attend their wedding at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bride dog "Lanlan" sits inside a decorated cage it was loaded into the back of a car during her wedding with groom "Guaiguai", at the Home of Rescued Animals, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

