Dogs and cats at Westminster

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Diamond, a Standard Smooth Dachshund wears a coat and jewels before competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area before competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A handler poses a Dalmatian in the ring during competition.

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group.

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel competes in the Masters Agility Championship Finals competition.

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Attendees look at Tony the Tiger, a Toyger cat.

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

An owner pets her Puli backstage.

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Katherine Clark receives a high five from her Italian Greyhound Bling.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

A woman gets a kiss from a Manchester Toy Terrier in an elevator inside the Hotel Pennsylvania.

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

An attendee holds a Sweet Minskin cat.

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Sparkle, a Papillon, competes in the Masters Agility Championship Finals competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

An Irish Wolfhound (L) and a Borzoi (R) stand near each other before competition.

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel jumps through a hoop during a demonstration of the types of agility tests.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A dog handler takes a break between dog crates.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A handler kisses a woman as he stands with a Dalmatian before competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A handler stands with a Dalmatian as they practice in the benching area before competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Player, a Rhodesian Ridgeback from Denver, Colorado, has a coat put on him by owner Emma Marshall (L) and Rosemary Green outside the Hotel Pennsylvania.

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

An attendee uses a phone at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Standard Poodle is groomed in the benching area by his handler before competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Cody, a Shizu from Cleamont, Florida, sits in the benching area before competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Titan, a six-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff from Michigan, stands in a potty area for dogs at the Hotel Pennsylvania.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Chinese Crested is judged during competition.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Toy Poodle stands in the judging ring with its handler during competition.

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017

Uno an America Shorthair cat attends the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Bergamasco waits with its handler before competition.

