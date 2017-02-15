Dogs and cats at Westminster
A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Diamond, a Standard Smooth Dachshund wears a coat and jewels before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler poses a Dalmatian in the ring during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel competes in the Masters Agility Championship Finals competition. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attendees look at Tony the Tiger, a Toyger cat. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An owner pets her Puli backstage. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Katherine Clark receives a high five from her Italian Greyhound Bling. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman gets a kiss from a Manchester Toy Terrier in an elevator inside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An attendee holds a Sweet Minskin cat. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sparkle, a Papillon, competes in the Masters Agility Championship Finals competition. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Irish Wolfhound (L) and a Borzoi (R) stand near each other before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel jumps through a hoop during a demonstration of the types of agility tests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog handler takes a break between dog crates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler kisses a woman as he stands with a Dalmatian before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler stands with a Dalmatian as they practice in the benching area before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Player, a Rhodesian Ridgeback from Denver, Colorado, has a coat put on him by owner Emma Marshall (L) and Rosemary Green outside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An attendee uses a phone at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Standard Poodle is groomed in the benching area by his handler before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cody, a Shizu from Cleamont, Florida, sits in the benching area before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Titan, a six-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff from Michigan, stands in a potty area for dogs at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Chinese Crested is judged during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Toy Poodle stands in the judging ring with its handler during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Uno an America Shorthair cat attends the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Bergamasco waits with its handler before competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar