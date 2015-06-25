Dogs of protest
Dogs bark as police use water cannon during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, Greece October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dog and demonstrators are hit by a jet of water from a police canon during a rally in Santiago June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A dog looks up at a cordon of riot police at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A student kicks a ball to a dog in front of riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso, Chile June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A dog is pictured as a riot police vehicle sprays a jet of water during a demonstration by students to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A student protester throws a tear gas canister against riot policemen during a riot at a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education system in Santiago, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumps during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago April 11,...more
A dog sits in front of riot police guarding the National Congress building during a strike in Asuncion, Paraguay March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A protester kneels eith his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
A dog wrapped in a Russian flag sits with pro-Russia protesters outside a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Student protesters are hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A protestor wearing a mask and a fake riot police uniform kicks a dog at the "Club de la Union" stairs in Santiago March 11, 2015, supporting the towns of Salamanca and Caimanes in the Choapa River Valley who had been blocking access to Los Pelambres...more
A street artist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask performs with his dog during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A riot police vehicle releases a jet of water against demonstrators during a rally in Santiago city June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
An dog is seen carrying a banner during a protest by Occupy Wall Street activists at Zuccotti Park in New York July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
