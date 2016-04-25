Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 12:45pm EDT

Doing the foxtrot

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since....more

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (unseen) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (unseen) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (unseen) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (L) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (L) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (L) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne (top) and Minnie, for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 10
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Next Slideshows

Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

Apr 25 2016
Chernobyl: Where time stands still

Chernobyl: Where time stands still

30 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, ghosts and memories are all that remain.

Apr 25 2016
The little prince

The little prince

Britain's Prince George was allowed to stay up later than usual to meet the Obamas, and spent about 15 minutes with them.

Apr 22 2016
Scars of the earth

Scars of the earth

Tropical forests nearly the size of India are set to be destroyed by 2050 if current trends continue.

Apr 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast