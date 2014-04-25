Edition:
Domo arigato Mr. Asimo

<p>President Barack Obama bows to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Barack Obama is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Honda Motor's Asimo robot puts on a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Honda's second version of the humanoid robot Asimo climbs a flight of stairs in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Japan's mime artists HIRO-PON and Ketch performs with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo in a celebration for Asimo's ninth birthday at its showroom in Tokyo October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Asimo plays a ball during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Asimo pours a drink into a cup during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Asimo serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Yukio Hatoyama shakes hands with Asimo during a photo session after a news conference to announce the government's new growth strategy December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Asimo pushes a cart at the Honda headquarters in Tokyo December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa</p>

<p>Asimo makes introductions at an exhibition pavilion inside the media center for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>Asimo serves some drinks during a presentation at the university of Bielefeld during its first appearance in Germany, October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Asimo salutes the crowd in Barcelona during its first appearance in Europe, September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Asimo demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Honda Motor's new version of humanoid robot Asimo (R) runs past the audience at a Tokyo science museum during its first appearance outside Honda's facilities February 18, 2006, as the first-generation Asimo (L) stands beside it. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama</p>

<p>Asimo walks after it was presented by Motor manufacturer Honda at the annual car exhibition Helsinki Motor Show in Helsinki, Finland December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva</p>

