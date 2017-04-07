Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Actor Don Rickles poses for pictures in Beverly Hills, California May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Kathy Griffin introduces comedian Don Rickles before presenting the award for outstanding reality-competition program at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Don Rickles, who voiced the character 'Mr. Potato Head" in the Pixar "Toy Story" film series speaks at ceremonies honoring John Lasseter, two-time Academy Award winning director and chief creative officer at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation...more
Actor Robert Duvall, recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award, talks to actor Don Rickles at the 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Johnny Depp joins comedian Don Rickles and actress Salma Hayek at the party following the taping of an ABC TV special "Sinatra: 80 Years My Way" at the Shrine Auditorium November 19, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Comedian Don Rickles arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo
Actor Don Rickles and actress Estelle Harris, who play the voices of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, pose together at the world premiere of Disney Pixar's "Toy Story 3" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny...more
Comedian Don Rickles speaks in tribute at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Legendary comedian Don Rickles and his son Larry arrive for the AFI Fest 2007 screening of the film "Mr. Warmth, The Don Rickles Project" directed by John Landis in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Don Rickles accepts the Legend award at the taping of the 7th annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Don Rickles speaks after receiving the Johnny Carson Award during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Comedian Don Rickles hugs Jon Stewart after receiving the Johnny Carson Award during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
British actress Joan Collins poses with actor Don Rickles at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Don Rickles, Outstanding Individual Performance In A Variety Or Music Program nominee for his performance in "Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project", poses with wife Barbara at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmy Awards...more
Legendary comedian Don Rickles is interviewed prior to the AFI Fest 2007 screening of the film "Mr. Warmth, the Don Rickles Project" directed by John Landis in Hollywood November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedians Don Rickles and Dick Martin pose as they arrive as guests for a salute celebrating the 35th anniversary of "The Bob Newhart Show" television series hosted by TV Land and The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California September 5,...more
Comedian Don Rickles delivers one of the eulogies at Milton Berle's funeral April 1, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
