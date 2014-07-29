Donald Sterling fouls out

Model who uses the name V. Stiviano walks outside her home in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling, turning their warm-up jerseys inside-out to hide the team name before a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The silent demonstration came as Sterling faced a firestorm of criticism over a 10-minute recording obtained by celebrity news website TMZ in which a man reported to be the NBA owner tells Stiviano not to post photographs of herself with black people online and not to bring African-Americans to Clippers games. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

