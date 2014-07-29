Edition:
Donald Sterling fouls out

Shelly Sterling, 79, (C) speaks at a news conference with her lawyer Pierce O'Donnell in Los Angeles, July 28, 2014. The record $2 billion sale of the Los Angeles Clippers to former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer can proceed over the objections of co-owner Donald Sterling, a judge tentatively ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Levanas said the deal, brokered by Sterling's estranged wife, Shelly Sterling, was permissible and could be consummated even if Sterling, who has been banned for life from the NBA for racist remarks, chose to appeal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, July 28, 2014
Shelly Sterling, 79, shakes hands with Donald Sterling's lawyer Max Blecher after leaving court in Los Angeles, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shelly Sterling's lawyer Pierce O'Donnell gestures as he arrives at the court in Los Angeles, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments that drew a storm of outrage from players, fans, commercial sponsors and even President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dewayne Williams holds a sign and two U.S. flags before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People hold signs before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers on bicycles are pictured before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Alex Nogales holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Supporter Devon Sandville holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Clyde Davis holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A protester holds a sign in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) stands by at a news conference outside City Hall, after National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver made an announcement regarding Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, working on behalf of the National Basketball Players Association, speaks as retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stand by at a news conference outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014. Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Film maker Spike Lee sits at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014 where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Model who uses the name V. Stiviano walks outside her home in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling, turning their warm-up jerseys inside-out to hide the team name before a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The silent demonstration came as Sterling faced a firestorm of criticism over a 10-minute recording obtained by celebrity news website TMZ in which a man reported to be the NBA owner tells Stiviano not to post photographs of herself with black people online and not to bring African-Americans to Clippers games. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

