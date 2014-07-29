Donald Sterling fouls out
Shelly Sterling, 79, (C) speaks at a news conference with her lawyer Pierce O'Donnell in Los Angeles, July 28, 2014. The record $2 billion sale of the Los Angeles Clippers to former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer can proceed over the...more
Shelly Sterling, 79, shakes hands with Donald Sterling's lawyer Max Blecher after leaving court in Los Angeles, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shelly Sterling's lawyer Pierce O'Donnell gestures as he arrives at the court in Los Angeles, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The...more
Dewayne Williams holds a sign and two U.S. flags before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People hold signs before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers on bicycles are pictured before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Protesters hold signs in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Alex Nogales holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporter Devon Sandville holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Clyde Davis holds a sign before the NBA playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A protester holds a sign in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014, before the start of the NBA basketball playoff game 5 between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) stands by at a news conference outside City Hall, after National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver made an announcement regarding Los Angeles...more
Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, working on behalf of the National Basketball Players Association, speaks as retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stand by at a news conference outside City Hall in Los...more
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014. Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Film maker Spike Lee sits at a news conference in New York April 29, 2014 where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the NBA over racist comments he made....more
Model who uses the name V. Stiviano walks outside her home in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2014. Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling, turning their...more
