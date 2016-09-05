Donald Trump does Detroit
Donald Trump speaks with homeowner Felicia Reese (L) and Ben Carson in front of Carson's childhood home in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Security stops a group of African-American religious leaders from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
An anti-Trump protester holds her protest sign across the street from the African-American church visited by Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The mounted police use their horses to stop protesters from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Trump supporter (R) walks away as an anti-Trump protester (L) voices her objections to Trump during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault (R) attend a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protester Susan Belskus holds up her anti-Trump sign during a protest. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rev. David Bullock (5th R) and Rev. Horace Sheffield (4th R) lead a protest march against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Angela Turner protests against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rosendo DelGado holds his anti-Trump sign during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and Ben Caron walk to Carson's childhood home in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Inside the G20
Scenes from the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.
Saint Teresa of Calcutta
Mother Teresa, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, is declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis during a canonization Mass.
Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida
Hurricane Hermine tore a path of destruction across Florida, knocking out power for 253,000 customers, flooding low-lying areas and raising concerns about the...
Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela
Opposition supporters flood Venezuela's capital Caracas to press for an end to President Nicolas Maduro's rule.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.