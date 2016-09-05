Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 5, 2016 | 12:40pm EDT

Donald Trump does Detroit

Donald Trump speaks with homeowner Felicia Reese (L) and Ben Carson in front of Carson's childhood home in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks with homeowner Felicia Reese (L) and Ben Carson in front of Carson's childhood home in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump speaks with homeowner Felicia Reese (L) and Ben Carson in front of Carson's childhood home in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Security stops a group of African-American religious leaders from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Security stops a group of African-American religious leaders from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Security stops a group of African-American religious leaders from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
4 / 20
An anti-Trump protester holds her protest sign across the street from the African-American church visited by Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

An anti-Trump protester holds her protest sign across the street from the African-American church visited by Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
An anti-Trump protester holds her protest sign across the street from the African-American church visited by Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
5 / 20
The mounted police use their horses to stop protesters from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The mounted police use their horses to stop protesters from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
The mounted police use their horses to stop protesters from pushing through a barricade to protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
6 / 20
A Trump supporter (R) walks away as an anti-Trump protester (L) voices her objections to Trump during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A Trump supporter (R) walks away as an anti-Trump protester (L) voices her objections to Trump during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) walks away as an anti-Trump protester (L) voices her objections to Trump during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
7 / 20
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 20
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump goes over notes as he attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A performer sings as Donald Trump attends a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault (R) attend a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault (R) attend a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault (R) attend a church service. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
Protester Susan Belskus holds up her anti-Trump sign during a protest. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Protester Susan Belskus holds up her anti-Trump sign during a protest. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Protester Susan Belskus holds up her anti-Trump sign during a protest. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
13 / 20
Rev. David Bullock (5th R) and Rev. Horace Sheffield (4th R) lead a protest march against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rev. David Bullock (5th R) and Rev. Horace Sheffield (4th R) lead a protest march against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Rev. David Bullock (5th R) and Rev. Horace Sheffield (4th R) lead a protest march against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
14 / 20
Angela Turner protests against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Angela Turner protests against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Angela Turner protests against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
15 / 20
Rosendo DelGado holds his anti-Trump sign during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rosendo DelGado holds his anti-Trump sign during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Rosendo DelGado holds his anti-Trump sign during a protest against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
16 / 20
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate against a visit by Donald Trump to an African-American church. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
17 / 20
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photo with police officers who formed part of his motorcade on the tarmac in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 20
Donald Trump and Ben Caron walk to Carson's childhood home in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and Ben Caron walk to Carson's childhood home in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Donald Trump and Ben Caron walk to Carson's childhood home in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Next Slideshows

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

Sep 05 2016
Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Mother Teresa, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, is declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis during a canonization Mass.

Sep 04 2016
Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

Hurricane Hermine tore a path of destruction across Florida, knocking out power for 253,000 customers, flooding low-lying areas and raising concerns about the...

Sep 02 2016
Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Opposition supporters flood Venezuela's capital Caracas to press for an end to President Nicolas Maduro's rule.

Sep 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast