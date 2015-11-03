Donald Trump's new book
Donald Trump holds up a copy of his new book "Crippled America" at news conference to promote the book in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
People read as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People purchase copies of "Crippled America" by Donald Trump in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump greets supporter Jason Szkup while signing copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. Szkup has 'Trump 2016' tattooed on his arm. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump speaks at a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
People purchase copies of "Crippled America" by Donald Trump in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People read as they wait in line for Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump speaks at a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Donald Trump looks over at his daughter Ivanka as he holds a news conference to promote his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Donald Trump signs copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Next Slideshows
Taiwan on China's shores
The rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.
America's religions
As polls shows Americans are becoming less religious, a look at the many different religions followed across the nation.
Finding Buddhism in the mountains
A Tibetan Buddhist institute nestled in the mountains started with just 30 students and is now one of the world's biggest centers to study the religion.
China unveils passenger jet
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China rolls out its C919 narrow body jet, meant to rival similar models from Airbus and Boeing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.