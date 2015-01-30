Donetsk under fire
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Next Slideshows
Wing-eating warriors
A record 444 chicken wings are gobbled up by the champion of this year's Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.
Romney family album
Snapshots from the Romney family photo album.
Blast at Mexico hospital
A gas truck explosion decimates large parts of a maternity hospital.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.