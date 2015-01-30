Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 30, 2015 | 2:50pm EST

Donetsk under fire

A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
1 / 18
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
2 / 18
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
3 / 18
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
4 / 18
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
5 / 18
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
6 / 18
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
7 / 18
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
8 / 18
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
9 / 18
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
10 / 18
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
11 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko
Close
12 / 18
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
13 / 18
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
14 / 18
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
15 / 18
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
16 / 18
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
17 / 18
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Wing-eating warriors

Wing-eating warriors

Next Slideshows

Wing-eating warriors

Wing-eating warriors

A record 444 chicken wings are gobbled up by the champion of this year's Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.

Jan 30 2015
Romney family album

Romney family album

Snapshots from the Romney family photo album.

Jan 30 2015
Blast at Mexico hospital

Blast at Mexico hospital

A gas truck explosion decimates large parts of a maternity hospital.

Jan 29 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Jan 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast