Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012
Pop diva Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Pop diva Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs with Earth, Wind and Fire during the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs with Earth, Wind and Fire during the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs during a taping of the VH-1 special 'Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross' in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donna Summer performs during a taping of the VH-1 special 'Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross' in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donna Summer performs during the eigth annual Race to Erase MS dinner galain Los Angeles, May 18, 2001. REUTERS/File
Donna Summer performs during the eigth annual Race to Erase MS dinner galain Los Angeles, May 18, 2001. REUTERS/File
Donna Summer performs with Irish band Westlife during the final act of the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs with Irish band Westlife during the final act of the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs on NBC's Today Show Summer Concert Series in New York, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donna Summer performs on NBC's Today Show Summer Concert Series in New York, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Donna Summers treats the crowd to "God Bless America" during the MLB World Series, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 24, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donna Summers treats the crowd to "God Bless America" during the MLB World Series, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 24, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donna Summer performs at the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs at the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, California, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donna Summer performs during the VH1 'Save The Music' concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Donna Summer performs during the VH1 'Save The Music' concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Next Slideshows
Cannes Film Festival
Snapshots from the Cannes Film Festival.
Most powerful celebrities
The most powerful celebrities in the world, as ranked by Forbes.
Celebrity style: Rihanna
A look at the fashion and style of singer Rihanna.
Chanel does Versailles
Lagerfeld shows his latest Chanel cruise collection at Versailles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.