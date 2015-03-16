Edition:
Don't look down

Journalists (L) walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometre long pathway, which was built at about 100 meters (330 ft) above the gorge of Los Gaitanes between the years of 1901 and 1905, was closed in 2001 after five people died. A new walkway has then been built over the old walkway and will open to the public on March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A train is seen as journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists take pictures as they walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists (C) walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

